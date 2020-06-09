Alfred C. Garnet
Alfred C. Garnet

Hummelstown - Alfred C. Garnet, 97, of Hummelstown, formerly of Lebanon, passed away in his residence on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was the husband of the late Margaret J. Barondick Garnet and the late Olga Mayercik Schmitt Garnet. He was born in Lebanon on September 13, 1922, a son of the late Mason and Sarah Reinbold Garnert. He was a retired mechanic working at the Bethlehem Steel Corporation in Lebanon for many years. Alfred was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Lebanon; Lebanon VFW, Post 23; and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1940. He served in the US Army as a Sergeant during WWII and on the 16th of December, 1944, he was on the front line with the 99th Infantry Division during the Battle of the Bulge. He was awarded the European African Middle Eastern Ribbon, One Battle Star, Good Conduct Medal, Bronze Star, Expert Infantry Badge and Combat Infantry Badge. Alfred is survived by a son Thomas A. Garnet and wife Audrey of Harrisburg; step daughter: Donna Ann Navratil and husband Frank of TN; two step grandchildren; six step great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters, Katherine Kirkessner, Herma Kurtz, Ruth Rank, Marion Heilman, Hazel Garnet and Ethel White; brother, Paul Garnet. Alfred's funeral service will be held privately. Interment will be made in Holy Cross Cemetery. Rohland Funeral home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com








Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
