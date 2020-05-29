Alfred W. Putt
Alfred W. Putt

Lebanon - Alfred William Putt, 94, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at home. He was the husband of the late Nancy Pearl (Fox) Putt. Born in Lebanon, PA on February 27, 1926, Alfred was a son of the late Charles and Emma (Obenstine) Putt. He served in the United States Navy during World War II.

Alfred is survived by two children, Jack Putt and Jere Putt, husband of Joan; four grandchildren, Janell Mader, Jacy Butcher, and Jackie and Jade Putt; ten great grandchildren, Camryn and Cayleigh Shaak, Emma Mader, Isabella, Abigail, and Evie Butcher, Bryana Echternach, Bryn, Bryly, and Bryelle Burrows. He was preceded in death by a son, Jay Putt.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
