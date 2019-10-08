|
|
Alice M. Bruce
Annville - Alice M. Bruce, 96, passed peacefully Monday, October 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born January 16, 1923 in Annville, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Kreider) Ristenbatt, the widow of Charles W. Bruce since October 2006 and also preceded in death by sisters Marion Hipple and Dorothy Fasnacht.
Retired from the Hershey Medical Center, she was a 1940 graduate of Annville High School and a member of Living Waters Chapel. She enjoyed bingo, playing cards, Shirley Temple movies and collecting family photos.
Surviving are her sons Charles C. Bruce and Carl R., husband of Diana Bruce; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 11, 2019 at her church, 1900 Jay Street, Lebanon preceded by a viewing from 10:00 AM. Private interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Living Waters Chapel, 1900 Jay Street, Lebanon, PA 17046.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019