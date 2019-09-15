|
Alice Stotz Diehl
Annville - Alice Stotz Diehl, 85, of Annville, most recently Cornwall Manor, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital.
Alice was born in Ingram, PA on June 23, 1934 to the late Edward and Doris (Davidson) Stotz. She obtained a B.A in history in 1956 from Smith College and an M.A. in library science in 1966 from The University of Pittsburgh. After completing her education, she moved to Annville where she worked as a librarian at Lebanon Valley College for over 30 years and raised her three sons, Peter, Edward, and Alexander. She enjoyed many activities including bridge, reading, summers at the cottage on Lake Huron, and travelling, especially to visit her sons at various far-flung locations around the world. She maintained her interest in history through her involvement with Friends of Old Annville where she served as treasurer.
She is survived by her sons, Peter D. Diehl and his wife Kari S. of Bellingham, WA, Edward B. Diehl and his wife Madeline S. of Ann Arbor, MI, Alexander D. Diehl and his wife Margret E. Hardardottir of Lake View, NY, grandchildren, Eric L. Diehl, Anna S. Diehl, David S. Diehl, Zachary S. Diehl, Amelia S. Diehl, Markus I.A. Diehl, and Fridrik J.A. Diehl. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Dominic Lynch of Charlotte, NC. She was preceded in death by her sister, Karen S. Lynch.
A memorial service will be held on Friday September 20, 2019 at 2PM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be private. A visitation with the family will be held from 1PM until 2PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please send gifts in memory of Alice to the or the Friends of Old Annville.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019