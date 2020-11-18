Alicia M Bleecker
Myerstown - Alicia M. Bleecker, 30 of Myerstown, passed away on Nov. 16th in Penn State Health, Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA. Born in Binghamton, New York, she is the daughter of George H. Bleecker and Julie (Brady) Bleecker. Alicia was a graduate of ELCO High School and had worked for Quest Inc. of Lebanon. She loved pets, bugs and any animals she would see. She was a proud Aunt of her Nephew Dax and loved On Fire Youth Ministries of Myerstown where she was always active. Surviving in addition to her parents is one brother, Matthew A. Bleecker, at home; one nephew, Dax Bleecker, at home. A celebration of life memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 28th at 11:00 AM at On Fire Youth Ministries, 19 W. Main Ave., Myerstown, PA. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Rt 61, Centre Park, Reading has charge of her arrangements. Online photos and memories can be shared at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com