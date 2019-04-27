|
|
Allen E. Harnish
Myerstown - Allen E. Harnish, 93, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at StoneRidge Towne Centre, Myerstown.
He was the husband of Edith L. (Zechman) Harnish, who died September 10, 1993.
Born in Myerstown, PA on October 29, 1925, he was the son of the late Christian and Elsie (Werner) Harnish.
Allen was a member of Tulpehocken UCC, Richland, and was a lifetime member of the Goodwill Fire Co., Myerstown. He was employed at Keller Brothers, Lebanon, from where he retired.
Allen is survived by a daughter, Lorah Martin, of Myerstown; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Darrell Martin; sister, Mabel Rhoads; and brothers, Earnest and Martin Harnish.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 27, 2019