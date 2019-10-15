|
|
Allen J. "Dink" Patches
Newmanstown - Allen J. "Dink" Patches, 67, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019.
He was the husband of Linda (Gromis) Patches. They celebrated their 47th Anniversary on August 12, 1972.
Born in Reading on April 28, 1952, he was a son of the late Flora (Shenk) and Arthur L. Patches.
Allen worked in maintenance at North American Refractories, Womelsdorf, for over 20 years, and owned Patches Electric.
He was a member of F-Troop Hunting Camp, Tioga County, and enjoyed fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and traveling to Arizona and the Outer Banks.
In addition to his wife, Allen is survived by daughters, Bridget, wife of Richard Staron, of Sinking Spring, and Christy, wife of Jonathan Houser, of Newmanstown; grandchildren, Dakota, Lance, Danielle, and Emma; sisters, Joyce Klopp, of Newmanstown, and Joan, wife of Donald Haak, of Myerstown.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur "Fuzzy" Patches.
Celebration of Life will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Living Stones Christian Fellowship, 225 E. Main St., Newmanstown. Visitation will begin at 3 p.m. Inurnment is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McGlinn Cancer Institute, 420 S. 5th Ave. N. Ground, W. Reading, PA 19611.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, was entrusted with the arrangements.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019