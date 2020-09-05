Allen W. "Satty" Sattazahn
Lebanon - Allen W. "Satty" Sattazahn, 85, of Lebanon, died on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born on Monday, September 24, 1934 to the late Paul Sattazahn and Laura Sattazahn nee Wert in Hamlin. He was a member of Kochenderfer's United Methodist Church and worked as a miner. He was a veteran of the Army and enjoyed his grandchildren, woodworking, word search puzzles and the NY Yankees. Allen also liked the outdoors, such as, camping, fishing, hiking and hunting. Surviving are wife Pauline Sattazahn nee Shartle; children Sharon M. Shepler and spouse Robert, Pamela Leeper and spouse John, Renee Brightbill; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; brother Walter Sattazahn. He was preceded in death by a grandchild. Viewing will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Kochenderfer's United Methodist Church, 1105 Kochenderfer Road, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Hamlin Cemetery, Fredericksburg, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Kochenderfer's United Methodist Church, 1105 Kochenderfer Road, Lebanon, PA 17046. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com