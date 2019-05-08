|
Alta G. Patches
Lebanon - Alta G. Patches, 84, of Stoneridge Poplar Run, Myerstown, formerly of South Lebanon, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late Mark C. Patches. She was born in Lancaster County on November 3, 1934, a daughter of the late Noah and Laura Graybill Hess. Alta was a member of the Heidelberg Church of the Brethren where she served with her late husband as Deacons of the church and was a Sunday School teacher for 45 years. She volunteered with Susquehanna Valley Pregnancy Services and the New Covenant Christian School. She is survived by children, Nancy Dennis; Sandy Hartman and Mark A. Patches and wife Stephanie all of Lebanon; grandchildren, Stacy Heckard and husband Scott; Michelle Winey and husband Bret; Kyle Hartman and wife Brittany; Deanna Dincher and husband Adam; Natalie, Valerie, Melanie, Kristalie, Zachary, Anthony, and Kymberlie Patches; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Clarence Hess of Myerstown; sister, Marian Wenger and husband Ivan of Beavertown. She was preceded in death by sister, Verna Eshleman and an infant brother. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 2:30 pm in South Lebanon Community Church (formerly Midway Church), 13 Evergreen Road, Lebanon. Interment will be made in the Heidelberg Cemetery. Viewing on Wednesday from 6 pm to 8 pm and Thursday 1:30 to 2:30 pm, both at church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Covenant Christian School, 452 Ebenezer Road, Lebanon, PA 17042 or SVPS, P. O. Box 707, Lebanon, PA 17042. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 8, 2019