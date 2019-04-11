|
Amos L. Lapp, Sr.
Myerstown - Amos L. Lapp, Sr. 69, of Myerstown, died on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Fannie K. Lantz Lapp. Born April 12, 1949 in Lebanon County, he was a son of the late Levi Z. and Annie Glick Lapp. He was a member of the Old Order Amish. In addition to his wife, Amos is survived by 2 sons, Amos L. Lapp, Jr. and Levi Z. Lapp and wife Sadie, both of Myerstown; 6 daughters, Anna L. Lantz and husband John; Katie L. Zook and husband Jonas, both of Myerstown; Miriam L. Fisher and husband Jonathan of Montgomery; Sarah J. Lapp of Myerstown; Mary L. Stoltzfus and husband Lloyd of Paradise; Suzanne L. Stoltzfus and husband Elam of NC; 15 grandchildren; 3 brothers, Moses Lapp of Lebanon; Jonathan Lapp and Levi Lapp both of Myerstown; 3 sisters, Sadie Zook and Fannie Stoltzfus, both of Myerstown; Katie Zook of Lebanon. He was preceded in death by a son, Melvin L. Lapp. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 172 W. Reistville Road, Myerstown, PA 17067. A viewing will be held at the residence of Amos L. Lapp, Sr., 780 S. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA, from the time of this notice until the service time on Friday. Interment will be made in the Lapp Cemetery, Heidelberg Township, Lebanon County. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019