Amy M. Kreider
Pine Grove - Amy M. Kreider, 45, of Pine Grove passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.
Surviving are her husband of 19 years Robert J. Kreider; daughter Kallie M. Kreider and son Brady R. Kreider; mother and stepfather Joan M. and Greg Kotay; father and stepmother Jeffrey R. and Yvonne Helt; sisters Tracy M. Helt and Kelley J. Murrah; brother in law Matthew P. Kreider; and special feline friend Aspen.
A celebration of Amy's life will be held at a future date.
For a complete obituary, service updates and to share condolences visit BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 10 to May 11, 2020