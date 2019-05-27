|
|
Andrew Michael Pete
Lebanon - Andrew Michael Pete, 45, of Lebanon, passed on to the next step on his spiritual journey Wednesday May 22, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Lebanon on December 25, 1973, he was the son of Joseph J. and Ann Kirkwood Pete of Lebanon, who survive him. He was a 1992 graduate of Lebanon High School. He took great pride in his work as a hypnotherapist. He was also a proud member of the Freemasons.
Andy was a simple man. He never wanted for much in life. With a book in his hand, a slice of pizza, his wife Meg, and kids by his side, he was content and happy. He had a passion for Dungeons & Dragons and looked forward to his weekly game nights. He enjoyed not only keeping the game alive, but he cherished his friendships and connections that he made along the way. Most of all, Andy was a family man. He treasured walks with his family on the Lebanon Trail.
Throughout the last year, Andy was most grateful for having his wife, Meg by his side as his caregiver, and the close friendships from Paul Whitman and Gary Wagner. Their effort, love, and support should be commended.
Andy is survived by his loving wife, Meg Nagel-Pete; and two daughters, Maddy Nagel, and Kenzie Nagel; and two sons, Matthew Pete, and Alexander Pete; two brothers, Anthony (Cassandra) Pete, and James Pete; a sister, Carolyn Pete; and three nieces and one nephew; and his beloved pets, two cats, Leon and Willow; and one dog, Hartley.
Andy was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Pete; and his most beloved pet, Loki the Cat.
A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 5:30pm at Ironwood Park by invite only. For questions about the Memorial Service please call, 717-743-3456.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 27, 2019