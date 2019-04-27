|
Angel L. Ramos
Palmyra - Angel L. Ramos, 83, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully in his home with family by his side on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was born Saturday September 21, 1935 to the late Flores and Rosalia (Vega) Ramos. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Ramona (Ramon) Ramos.
Angel retired from Hershey after 38 years of work.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his 4 children, 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 3 siblings. He is predeceased by 3 brothers and 1 sister.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11 AM at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078 with Father Jose Mera Vallejos officiating. Viewing will be held Monday, April 29 from 6PM to 8PM at the funeral home and Tuesday at 10AM until the time of the service. Burial will follow the service on Tuesday at Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 27, 2019