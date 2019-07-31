Services
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-9211
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:30 PM
Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
25 W Pine St
Palmyra, PA 17078
View Map
Anna "Sis" (Jennings) Adomaitis

Anna "Sis" (Jennings) Adomaitis Obituary
Anna "Sis" (Jennings) Adomaitis

Palmyra - Anna "Sis" (Jennings) Adomaitis, 93, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle. Born in Palmyra, she was the daughter of the late Ralph W. and Viola (Bender) Jennings.

A 1944 graduate of P.H.S., Anna was employed by the Durable Shoe Company. Later, she worked for the Hershey Chocolate Company, retiring in 1991 after 30 years with the Credit Department.

Her interests in retirement were daily study of her well-used annotated Pilgrim Bible, maintaining her landscape, and reading TIME and Newsweek.

She is survived by two children: Cynthia J. Lewis of Mechanicsburg, and James S. Lewis, Jr. of Palmyra. Anna was preceded in death by a son, Scott J. Lewis, and brother Ralph Jennings and his wife Evelyn.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:30PM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 25 W. Pine St., Palmyra, PA 17078. A Viewing will be held from 1:30-2:30PM prior to the service. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ,

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 31, 2019
