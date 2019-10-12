|
Anna B. Albert (nee Boyer)
Annville - Anna B. Albert (nee Boyer), 95 years, 9 months, and 23 days, of Annville, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday October 10, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late David A. Albert, who passed away in 2002.
Anna was born in E. Hanover Twp. on December 17, 1923 to the late Benjamin and Mae (Wentling) Boyer. Anna had worked for Annville Cleona School District in the school cafeteria. She was a member of Ono United Methodist Church and Bellegrove Fire Company Auxiliary. She enjoyed doing puzzles, crocheting, gardening in her flower beds, and being with her family. Anna was very involved with Operation Christmas Child, having helped fill hundreds of boxes over the years and hand wrapping thousands more. Anna also served in the church nursery for numerous years.
Surviving is a daughter, Mary and her husband Barry College, of Annville, three grandchildren, David College and his wife Sharon, Dennis College and his wife Toni, Kathy Smith, five great grandchildren, Jeffrey College and his wife Becca, Kristen College, Daniel College, Terry Smith and his wife Royell, Sara Smith and her fiancé Ryan Lucas, two great great grandchildren, Tucker Smith, Eliana College, and her siblings, David Boyer and his wife Pam of Cleona, Mildred Moyer of Annville, Frances and her husband Alfred Mack of Vintondale, PA. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Boyer, Paul Boyer, Ray Boyer, Andrew Boyer (MIA in Korea), Henry Boyer, Ralph Boyer, Dorothy Moyer, Ida Hosler, and Eliza Mack.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 11 AM from Ono United Methodist Church, 9 Main Street, Ono. Interment will be in Ono Cemetery with her late husband. There will be a viewing held from 9:30AM until 11AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Samaritan's Purse, Operation Christmas Child, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or to her church, Ono United Methodist Church, 9 Main Street, Ono, PA 17077.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019