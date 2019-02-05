|
|
Anna E. "Sis" Kissinger
Lebanon - Anna E. "Sis" Kissinger, 89, of Lebanon, died on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at her home. She was born on Tuesday, June 11, 1929 to the late Jesse McLaughlin and Dorothy McLaughlin nee Arnold in Lebanon. She loved her family and enjoyed word search puzzles. Surviving are husband John D. Kissinger, Sr.; children Barbara Duricko, John D. Kissinger, Jr., spouse of Sandra; grandchildren Eric spouse of Amy Himelright, Brian spouse of Jodi Himelright, Brad Himelright, Kevin Kissinger, Shannon Kissinger; great grandchildren Tyanna Himelright, Hailey Himelright, Jayson Kissinger, Ashley Kauffman, Spencer Kissinger. She was preceded in death by sister Ethel Kissinger. Viewing will be on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 5:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:00AM. Memorial contributions may be made to John Kissinger Endowed Scholarship, Lebanon Valley College, Annville, PA 17003. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 5, 2019