Anna L. Marcozzi
Lebanon - Anna L. Marcozzi, 84, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Cedar Haven, Lebanon.
She was the wife of Rudolph J. Marcozzi, to whom she was married 46 years on October 20, 2019, and her late husband, Harold Hicks.
Born in Ephrata on April 9, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Harold L. and Pauline (Rhine) Kurtz.
Anna attended Myerstown UCC and enjoyed reading.
She is survived by a daughter, Robin, wife of John Leffler, of Myerstown; grandsons, Anthony, Jeremy, and Joel; great-grandchildren, Logan, Lilly, Kaitlyn, Hailey, and Abigail; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Rick Hicks; and sisters, Evelyn Antolic and Shirley Finnegan.
Services and inurnment will be private at the convenience of family.
Memorial contributions may be made to WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Rd., Lebanon, PA 17042.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019