Anna M. Loverich
Jonestown - Anna M. Loverich, 83, of Fredericksburg, passed away at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. She was the wife of the late John S. Loverich who died on June 10, 2012.
Born in Lancaster County on April 19, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Harry N. and Irene Ohnmacht Kreiser. Anna was a member of the Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ Chapel. She enjoyed the outdoors, studying her Bible, but most of all she enjoyed being with her family.
She is survived by a son Charles E. husband of Christi D. Loverich of Bernville; a daughter Barbara A. wife of David L. Fuhrman of Lebanon; grandchildren Zachary, Cliff, and Donna; and great grandchildren Megan and Daniel. She is preceded in death by brothers Richard and Edward Kreiser.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 2:30 pm from the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. Interment will be at the Pleasant Hill Chapel Cemetery. A viewing will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Pleasant Hill UCC Chapel 31 Chapel Drive, Jonestown, PA 17038, in memory of Anna.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 23, 2019