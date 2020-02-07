|
Anna M. Seibert
Lebanon - Anna M. Seibert, 93, of Annville, passed away on Wednesday February 5, 2020 at Cedar Haven Nursing Home.
Anna was born in Bethel, Berks County, PA on August 26, 1926, to the late John B. and Lottie (Marks) Showalter. She had worked for Kraft Foods in Palmyra for 30 years. She loved spending time with her family, especially her beloved granddaughter, Allyson.
She is survived by her daughter, Christine J. and her husband Todd J. Hirsch, of Lebanon, granddaughter Allyson Hirsch, and her sister, Betty J. Gonzalez, of Del Rio, TX. She was preceded in death by her brother, Owen Showalter, and her companion Lucius H. "Lou" Lane and survived by his daughter, Michelle Hartman (Joseph) and their children, Caitlyn, Michael, Emily, and Nicholas of Lebanon.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11AM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. There will be a viewing from 10AM until 11AM at the funeral home.
