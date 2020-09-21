Anna M. TroutmanWomelsdorf - Anna M. Troutman, 89, died Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Reading Hospital and Medical Center.She was the wife of George K. Troutman, who died in December of 2000.Born in Jefferson Township, PA on February 22, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Oscar I., Jr. and Lillian (Kramer) Manbeck.Anna was employed as a cafeteria worker at Conrad Weiser School District, Robesonia, for 25 years, retiring in 1993. She was a member of Tulpehocken UCC, Richland; Marion Senior Citizens; lifetime member of the Pomona Grange; Marion Grange #1853; lifetime member of BCASR (Berks County Association of School Retirees); lifetime member of PSASR (PA State Association of School Retirees); and a lifetime member of the Berks County Senior Citizens Council.Anna is survived by daughters, A. Louise, wife of Terry Bashore, of Kansas, Roberta A., wife of Ricki Bashore, Sr., of Lebanon, Barbara A., wife of Barry Good, of Mohrsville, Georgianne, wife of Mitchell Benner, of Sinking Spring, Carol A. Patches, of Jonestown; son, Terry L. Troutman, of West Reading; 14 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sister, Vivian Gerhart, of Myerstown; brother, Harold, husband of Gloria Manbeck, of Womelsdorf; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Andrew Alvstad; and a sister, Mary Zechman.A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Tulpehocken UCC, Richland. A viewing will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund of Tulpehocken UCC, 961 Tulpehocken Rd., Richland, PA 17087.