|
|
Anna Mae Fackler
Palmyra - Anna Mae Fackler, formerly of Palmyra died Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Londonderry Village, Palmyra. She was the wife of the late Charles W. Fackler, Sr. who died in 2010.
Born in Conoy Twp., Lancaster County, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Elsie Shank Dupler. She formerly worked at King Cup, Hershey and retired after 17 years of service in the cafeteria at Annville-Cleona High School.
Anna Mae was a member of the Annville Church of the Brethren where she was active with the Women's Fellowship and a member of the Londonderry Village Ladies Auxiliary and a lifetime member of the Bellegrove Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Surviving are two sons Charles W. Fackler, Jr. and wife Carolyn of Pilsgrove, NJ, Edward L. Fackler and wife Sue of York, a daughter Elsie M. wife of Winston L. Heisey of Palmyra, nine grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, eight great great grandchildren, two sisters Naomi Oberholtzer of Manheim, and Stella Dupler of Maytown, She was preceded in death by four brothers Melvin, Leroy, Walter, Clyde Dupler, and three sisters Ruth Shoemaker, Esther Halbleib, and Rhoda Garman.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 AM at the Annville Church of the Brethren, 495 E. Maple Street, Annville. Interment will be in South Annville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6-8 PM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville and also from 10:30 AM until the time of service at the Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grane Hospice Care, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011 in her memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019