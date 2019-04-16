Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
God's Missionary Church
2127 Hill St.
Lebanon, PA
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
God's Missionary Church
2127 Hill St.
Lebanon, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
God's Missionary Church
2127 Hill St.
Lebanon, PA
Ono - Anna Mae Fittery, 98, of Ono, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Lebanon Valley Home, Annville. She was the wife of the late Harold L. Spitler and the late Herman A. Fittery.

Born in Hopeland on December 21, 1920, she was the daughter of the late John and Ada Kilhefner Noll. For over 50 years Anna Mae worked in the family business, Fittery & Habecker Fuel Service, Ono. She was the last charter member of the God's Missionary Church in Lebanon. She was also a member of the Lebanon Valley Gospel Band, the Lebanon Valley Holiness Assoc., and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Ono Fire Co. She enjoyed quilting, picking strawberries, gardening and homemaking.

She is survived by her son H. Glenn Spitler and his wife Carlene of Ono; daughter Dolores A. wife of the late Luke Habecker of Ono; sister Dorothy Gingrich of Myerstown; grandchildren Michael Habecker, Alisa Brown and Darrell Spitler; and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her grandson Bradley G. Spitler, great grandson Chandler Reagan Spitler, brothers John, Willard, Robert, Lloyd and Rev. Herman Noll, and a sister Lillian Dry.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the God's Missionary Church, 2127 Hill St., Lebanon. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Myerstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Spitler Music Hall, c/o PVBI, P.O. Box 970, Penns Creek, PA 17862 or to her church, 2127 Hill St., Lebanon, PA 17046.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019
