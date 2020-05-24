|
|
Anna Mae Getz
Myerstown - Anna Mae Getz, 84, of Myerstown, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Stoneridge Towne Center, Myerstown.
Born on August 18, 1935 in Suedberg, she was a daughter of the late Paul L. and Hannah C. Wolfe Gibson.
Anna was a seamstress.
Preceding her in death were a granddaughter, Sonja Getz; two brothers, Charles Gibson and Robert Gibson, and a sister, Helen Hornberger.
Surviving are three sons, Jacob and wife Anita Getz of Elk Grove, CA, Paul and wife Robin Getz of Fredericksburg, Roger Getz of Fort Fairfield, ME; six grandchildren; many great grandchildren; two brothers, George and wife Karen Gibson of Pine Grove, Clarence Gibson and his companion Kay Shadle of Muir; a sister Sue Ann Kauffman of Pine Grove; nieces and nephews.
All Services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Terry Jansma officiating. Interment will be in the Suedberg Church of God Cemetery, Pine Grove.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Suedberg Church of God, P.O. Box 106, Pine Grove, Pa. 17963 in her memory.
The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 24 to May 25, 2020