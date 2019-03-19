|
Anna Mae Marks
Schuylkill Haven - Anna Mae Marks, 86, of Schuylkill Haven, died on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Schuylkill East Hospital. She was born on Saturday, December 31, 1932 to the late David Rudy and Mabel Rudy nee Rudy in Lebanon. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ-Hamlin. Anna Mae was involved with the Frystown Fire Company, Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed baking. Surviving are children Forrest R. Marks, Jr., spouse of Kay, Nancy A. McKinnon; grandchildren Thomas Wengert, Kevin Marks spouse of Jenny, LeighAnn Marks; great grandchildren Danner, Heidi, Breanna; brother Kermit Rudy spouse of Evelyn; sisters Rita Miller spouse of Gerald, Alverta "Peg" Oberholtzer. She was preceded in death by husband Forrest R. Marks Sr.; sisters Patsy Mawer, Barbara Shreiner; brothers Chester Rudy, David Rudy, Jr. Viewing will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to - Lebanon Division, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 19, 2019