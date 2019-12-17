|
Anna Mae Moyer
Lebanon - Anna Mae Moyer, 90, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Cedar Haven. She was born on Tuesday, May 7, 1929 to the late Edgar W. Houtz and Almeda M. Houtz nee Sholly in Lebanon. She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ. She was employed as a secretary for 36 years at Lebanon VA Medical Center and retired in 1988. She was the recipient of the Federal Employee of the Year Award from the Central PA Federal Executive Association in 1984. Anna Mae was the Charter President of the Lebanon Chapter of Professional Secretaries International in 1972 and the first Certified Professional Secretary in Lebanon County in 1974. She served on the PSI PA Division Board and was PA PSI Division President in 1982-83 and helped organize 5 chapters of the Future Secretaries Association in local high schools in the 1980s. Surviving are son Harry H. Moyer; grandchild Jacob Moyer; brother Allen R. spouse of Louise Houtz; nieces Ruby Lehman, Nancy Goshert, Kristie Muttamara, Darlene Mies; nephews Chris Heffelfinger, Daniel Houtz. She was preceded in death by husband LeRoy V. Moyer. Viewing will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Church of Christ, 1000 S. 5th Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019