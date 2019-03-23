|
|
Anna Mary Burkholder
Lebanon - Anna Mary Burkholder, 91, loving wife and mother, passed away on
Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Fairmount Home, Ephrata, PA. She was born in Akron, Lancaster County on April 16, 1927, a daughter of the late Ezra S. and Anna B. Zimmerman Martin. Anna Mary was wife of M. Lloyd Burkholder to whom she celebrated 71 years of marriage on October 25, 2108. She was a homemaker and a member of the Fairview Mennonite Church of Weaverland Conference. Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Esther Mae Martin (Glenn) of Womelsdorf; Alta Zimmerman (Leon) of Newmanstown; Miriam Fox (Raymond) of Ephrata; Lloyd Burkholder (Jane) of Lebanon; Susan Lehman (Nelson) of Myerstown; Leon Burkholder (June) of Lebanon; Mary Jane Nolt (Burnell) of Peach Bottom; Joyce Eberly (Philip) of Myerstown; 43 grandchildren; 167 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Eva Z. Brubaker of Myerstown; Edna Z. Sensenig (Barton) of Myerstown; Alta Z. Musser (Alvin) of Memphis, MO; brothers, Hershey Z. Martin (Anna) of Lebanon; Willis Z. Martin (Alta) of Lebanon. She was preceded in death by 3 great grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Brubaker, Nora Martin Horst; brothers, Lester Martin, Ezra Martin, James Martin. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 9:30 am in Fairview Mennonite Church, 111 Elco Drive, Myerstown, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Tuesday, from 1 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 23, 2019