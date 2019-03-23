Services
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
For more information about
Anna Burkholder
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fairview Mennonite Reception Center
141 Jackson Road
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairview Mennonite Reception Center
141 Jackson Road
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
Fairview Mennonite Church
111 Elco Drive
Myerstown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Burkholder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Mary Burkholder


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Mary Burkholder Obituary
Anna Mary Burkholder

Lebanon - Anna Mary Burkholder, 91, loving wife and mother, passed away on

Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Fairmount Home, Ephrata, PA. She was born in Akron, Lancaster County on April 16, 1927, a daughter of the late Ezra S. and Anna B. Zimmerman Martin. Anna Mary was wife of M. Lloyd Burkholder to whom she celebrated 71 years of marriage on October 25, 2108. She was a homemaker and a member of the Fairview Mennonite Church of Weaverland Conference. Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Esther Mae Martin (Glenn) of Womelsdorf; Alta Zimmerman (Leon) of Newmanstown; Miriam Fox (Raymond) of Ephrata; Lloyd Burkholder (Jane) of Lebanon; Susan Lehman (Nelson) of Myerstown; Leon Burkholder (June) of Lebanon; Mary Jane Nolt (Burnell) of Peach Bottom; Joyce Eberly (Philip) of Myerstown; 43 grandchildren; 167 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Eva Z. Brubaker of Myerstown; Edna Z. Sensenig (Barton) of Myerstown; Alta Z. Musser (Alvin) of Memphis, MO; brothers, Hershey Z. Martin (Anna) of Lebanon; Willis Z. Martin (Alta) of Lebanon. She was preceded in death by 3 great grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Brubaker, Nora Martin Horst; brothers, Lester Martin, Ezra Martin, James Martin. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 9:30 am in Fairview Mennonite Church, 111 Elco Drive, Myerstown, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Tuesday, from 1 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now