Anna Mary Kreider
Anna Mary Kreider

Newmanstown - Anna Mary (Martin) Kreider, 80, of Newmanstown, PA went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 17,2020 after a massive stroke took her unexpectedly. She was the loving wife of Roy W. Kreider, with whom she shared 59 happy years. She will be greatly missed by her children, Joy (Steve Shirk) of Myerstown, PA, Clifford (Christine) of Myerstown, PA, Curvin (Mary Lee) of Squaw Valley, CA, David (Karen) of Newmanstown, PA, John (Kristina) of Newmanstown, PA, Mary Anne (Jesse Weaver) of Lebanon, PA, and Rosene (Dan Zimmerman) of Mt. Pleasant, MI. She cared deeply for each of her children, as well as her 29 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Texter Mountain Mennonite Church. Anna Mary was born on February 21, 1940 to the late Harvey W. and the late Lydia (Huber) Martin. She is survived by her sisters, Alta (David Schwartz), Esther (James Bange), and Susan (the late Raymond Zimmerman). Anna Mary will always be remembered for her servant's heart. She showed God's love by sharing many meals with families and lending a sympathetic ear, always with an encouraging smile. She was known to be a faithful prayer warrior. Her vegetable and flower garden was among her favorite places to be. A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, at the Fairview Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10 AM, also held at Fairview Reception Center. Interment will take place at Richland Mennonite Church Cemetery. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS Clauser Funeral Home Inc.is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Fairview Reception Center
AUG
23
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fairview Reception Center
AUG
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Fairview Reception Center
Funeral services provided by
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
7179496588
