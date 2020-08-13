1/
Anna Mary Rutt
Anna Mary Rutt

Anna Mary Rutt, 81, of Mt. Joy, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Fairmount Homes, Ephrata. She was the wife of Mervin G. Rutt, who survives.

Born in Terre Hill, she was the daughter of the late John and Edna (Martin) Weaver.

She was a homemaker and a member of Clearview Mennonite Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by nine children: Glenn married to Erla (Horst) Rutt, Lititz, Leon married to Jane (Zimmerman) Rutt, Mt. Joy, Darlene married to Ivan Newswanger, Schuylkill Haven, Merv married to Sharon (Zimmerman) Rutt, Newmamstown, Richard married to Jeanette (Burkholder) Rutt, Mt. Joy, Ruth Ann Rutt, Schuylkill Haven, Diane married to Gerald Lehman, Myerstown, Robert married to Janelle (Sensenig) Rutt, Mifflintown, Jeanette married to Clair Hoover, Stevens, 30 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and four siblings: John married to Martha Weaver, Denver, Edwin Weaver, Denver, Edith married to Earl Musser, Newmanstown, Arlene married to Clarence Martin, Ephrata.

She was preceded in death by two siblings: Erma M. Weaver and Lloyd M. Weaver, three grandsons: Andrew Mervin Rutt, Kaden Robert Rutt, Landon Clay Rutt and a great-grandson Mervin Ray Martin.

Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Clearview Mennonite Church with Bishop Quinton Wenger, Bishop Melvin Martin, Raymond Hoover and Amos Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Midway Reception Center. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
