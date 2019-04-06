|
|
Anna Speraw
Lebanon - Anna E. Speraw, 73, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Walter H. "Butch" Speraw Jr. They would have celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary on April 29th.
Born in Lebanon on April 9, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Alfred J. and Ann (Drahovsky) Howard.
Anna was a 1963 graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School. She was a member of St. Mary's Church and The Polka Pals. She enjoyed country line dancing and gardening, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events. Anna also provided day care and adored all the children she cared for in her home over the years.
In addition to her husband, Anna is survived by four children - Daniel Speraw and his wife Andrea, Wendy Stager and her husband Norman, Kathy Santana and her husband Ricardo, Timothy Speraw and his wife Hannah; eleven grandchildren - Zachary, Cassandra, Tyler, Jacob, Andrew, Joshua, Sarah, Raven, Ricky, Tate and Camille; a sister, Rita Haag, and several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers - Francis and Thomas Howard.
A viewing will be held Sunday evening from 6-8pm at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. 126 S. 9th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042 and Monday morning from 9-10am at St. Mary's Church, 2 N. 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna's name may be made to the , 855 Tuck Street, Suite 2, Lebanon, PA 17042. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 6, 2019