Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd.
Jonestown, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd.
Jonestown, PA
Annabelle L. Loose


1931 - 2019
Annabelle L. Loose Obituary
Annabelle L. Loose

Jonestown - Annabelle L. Loose, 87, of Jonestown passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Cedar Haven Health Care Center, Lebanon. She was the wife of the late John L. Loose who died in 1989.

Born in Lebanon on November 15, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John and Alice (Ober) Stickler. Annabelle was a waitress for many years. She enjoyed baking and babysitting.

She is survived by sons Barry W. Stickler of Jonestown, John W. Klinger of Lebanon, Gregory A. Klinger of Lebanon, and Jeffrey C. Klinger of Jonestown; daughters Beverly A. Bedwell of TN, Brenda Jo R. George of Jonestown and Jodi L. Loose of Ocala, FL; eleven grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren. She was the last of her immediate family.

Funeral services will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. Inurnment will be at the Covenant/Greenwood Cemetery, Lebanon. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019
