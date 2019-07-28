Services
Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Director & Cremation Services Ltd
890 Isabel Drive
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-4634
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Director & Cremation Services Ltd
890 Isabel Drive
Lebanon, PA 17042
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church
188 W. McKinley Ave
Myerstown, PA
Anne M. George Obituary
Anne M. George, 63, of Myerstown, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of Stephen E. George, whom she married November 16, 1973. Anne was born in Philadelphia on October 17, 1955, daughter of he late Thomas and Betty Anne Bossert Clark.

Anne was employed as a Heath Systems Specialist at the Lebanon VA Medical Center for over 40 years, serving in numerous capacities and positions. She was a member of Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church, Myerstown. Anne enjoyed gardening, travel and socializing with her many friends. Anne was particularly proud of her two children and her two grandsons.

In addition to her husband, Steve, Anne is survived by her son Christopher P., husband of Jennifer L. George of Fredericksburg, her daughter Stephanie A. George of Wellington, FL, grandsons Tyler J. and Dallas S. George, her brothers Thomas, husband of Mary Lou Clark of Philadelphia, Mark Clark of Philadelphia and Jeffrey, husband of Eunha Clark of Lorton, VA. Anne was also close to her many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Anne's Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 10 AM at Mary Gate of Heaven Catholic Church, 188 W. McKinley Ave, Myerstown, PA 17069. A viewing will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM at Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., 890 Isabel Dr. Lebanon, PA 17042. Following Mass, interment will be made in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

For further information please call 717-272-4634 or to share on line condolences visit

www.porterfieldscheidfh.com

Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd., Lebanon, PA.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 28, 2019
