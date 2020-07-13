1/1
Anne Shultz Heverling
{ "" }
ANNE SHULTZ HEVERLING

LEBANON - Anne Shultz Heverling, 97, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

Born in Colver, Pa. in 1922, she was the daughter of the late John Shultz and Susan Paranic of Lebanon. She was married to the late William Murray Uhrich and later to George Heverling (deceased). She worked at Fort Indiantown Gap, The Bethlehem Steel Corporation and retired from Hershey Foods Corporation. She was a 1941 honors graduate of Lebanon High School. She served in leadership roles at: Lebanon Area Medical Assistants, the Retired Senior Volunteers Program, the American Heart Association, Council of Catholic Women at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, and the Association of Business Women's Association.

She was preceded in death by brother John Schultz and sister Susan Carpenter. Her sister, Julia, survives her. Lovingly remembered by her children Suzanne Hermansky (Thomas) and Margaret Taylor (Timothy); her grandchildren - Kathy, Allina (Young); Walter (Jessica), Cameron (Alyssa), and Elliot, and five great-grandchildren.

Mass will be Wednesday, July 22 at 10:30 a.m. at the Assumption BVM Church, Lebanon. Memorial gifts welcome for Fund for the Poor at the Assumption BVM Church, 2 North 8th St., Lebanon, PA. 17042 or the Sisters of St. Joseph, 9701 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19118. Arrangements are by Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
