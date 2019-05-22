|
|
Annetta M. Showers
Rexmont - Annetta M. Showers, 80 of Rexmont, passed away at home on Sunday. She was born in Lebanon on November 3, 1938, a daughter of the late Samuel and Carrie Minerva Reedy Gettel. Annetta was the wife of Philip Showers Sr. Mrs. Showers was a retired Supervisor for the Carlos Leffler Convenience Stores. Surviving in addition to her husband are children: Philma, wife of Edward Walden, AL; Philip Showers Jr. of Manheim; Fawn, wife of John Shepler, Rexmont; Darrin Showers of Rexmont; sisters: Edith Boyer of Bethel and Jeanetta, wife of Butch Ginnetto, Lebanon. A memorial service will be held in the Clauser Funeral Home Inc. 116 North Carpenter St, Schaefferstown, PA, 17088 on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00AM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Rohland Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 22, 2019