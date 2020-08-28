1/
Annette L. Lauer
Annette L. Lauer

Annette L. Lauer, 79, formerly of Lebanon and Conewago Township, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Manor Care of Carlisle.

Born in Strouchsburg on October 7, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Harrison W. Lauer and Arlene M. Leibensperfer Lauer.

Annette retired from the Navy Ships Parts Control Center, Mechanicsburg. She was a 1958 graduate of Bethel High School.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Althouse Fuhrman and Shirley Althouse Moyer.

Graveside service will be Monday, August 31, 2020, at 2 pm in the Hummelstown Cemetery.




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
