Annette R. Rhoads


1934 - 2019
Annville - Annette R. Rhoads, 85, of Annville, passed away at her residence on Friday October 11, 2019.

Annette was born in Palmyra on September 17, 1934 to the late Wilbur Miller, Sr. and Marian (Miller) Miller. She had worked in the shoe factory and then retired at 80 from BC Natural Chicken Plant. She enjoyed doing puzzles, being with her animals, and going online.

She is survived by her children, Dennis Rhoads and his wife Joyce of Fredericksburg, Sharon and her husband Bruce Weiss of Jonestown, 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Wilbur Miller, Jr., Eugene Miller, and Connie Miller.

Services will be private.

Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
