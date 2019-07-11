|
|
Annie Field
Myerstown - Annie Field, 94, of Myerstown, died on Monday, July 8, 2019 at StoneRidge Poplar Run Nursing Home. She was born on Tuesday, June 30, 1925 to the late Harvey Kegerreis and Elizabeth "Bessie" Kegerreis nee Kreider in Reistville, PA. She was a member of Zion "Goshert's" United Church of Christ. Annie was a member of the Lebanon Flower Club, a quilter at her church, and a 4-H Leader for 13 years. She enjoyed gardening, and sang in the church choir for 40 years. Surviving are children Paul E. spouse of Clara Field, Bethel, Eleanor A. spouse of Dave Bachman, Lebanon; 9 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; sister Grace Saul, Myerstown; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Albert A. Field; son Ray Field; sisters Alice Bucher, Clara Miller; brother John H. Kegerreis. Viewing will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Zion "Goshert's" UCC Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 11, 2019