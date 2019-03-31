|
|
Anthony B. Kuzo
Lebanon - Anthony B. Kuzo, 64, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Jodi L. (Peffley) Kuzo. They would have celebrated 38 years of marriage in April. Born in Hazleton on January 1, 1955, he was a son of the late Anthony and Mary (Gorski) Kuzo. Anthony was a member of St. Mary's Church in Lebanon. He was an avid Eagles, Phillies and Hershey Bears fan, and loved watching a variety of cop drama shows. Anthony had a combined 50 years of experience working in the prison system, initially as a sergeant for the Dauphin County Prison for 25 years and recently as a corrections officer for the Lebanon County Prison for an additional 25 years. He was kind and selfless, strong in his faith, and always willing to lend a helping hand. Anthony took his role as "man of the house" very seriously. He worked hard all his life and made raising and providing for his children his greatest priority.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children - Nathan Kuzo and his wife, Emily, and Anthony Kuzo; two brothers - David Kuzo and his wife Amy, and Steve Kuzo and his wife Terri; six nephews - Caleb, Josh, Noah, Alex, Nick, and Peyton. He was preceded in death by a son, Zachariah B. Kuzo; and a cousin, Paul Koziel.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday evening, April 2nd, from 6-8pm at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 South 9th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042 and Wednesday morning, April 3rd from 10-11am at St. Mary's Church, 2 North 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's name may be made to Zachariah B. Kuzo Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Lebanon High School, 1000 South 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 31, 2019