Anthony Gary Brewer
Lebanon - Anthony Gary Brewer, age 71, died on December 16, 2019, in hospice at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon, Pennsylvania following a long illness.
Tony was married to Linda C. Brewer for 52 years. He was the father of Nichole L. Brewer-Moore, wife of Michael Myer and Chadd A. Brewer, husband of Janelle Brewer. He had four grandchildren, Bryson A. Moore, Destiny Brewer, Tony Brewer, and Kait Buchter. He was the brother of James Brewer.
Tony was the author of several books, most recently, a biography of his friend, Frank Dixon, founder of the Dixon Foundation. It was his great pleasure to be associated with vision for the Dixon Foundation. Tony also wrote books to help educators infuse technology into the classroom. He was a consultant, lecturer, and keynote speaker in that regard. Most recently, he was a teacher at Intermediate Unit 13. He graduated from Millersville University after serving in the Army for three years. His service included duty in Vietnam, for which he was awarded a Purple Heart.
He loved his family, he loved his friends; and he loved his students. He also loved animals, including all the family dogs, cats, and horses. He made friends with the wild rabbits around the house, and they came to wait for him to feed them carrots. Tony loved to be out in nature, whether fishing, skiing, biking, or just walking in the woods. There he found peace and joy.
Tony was cremated; and a celebration of his life will occur a year and a day following the date of his death. Family, friends, and former students will be invited to that celebration. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that others reflect on Tony's life and intentionally be kind to a child or animal in his name.
I spent millions of years in the world….
I died a mineral and became a plant,
I died an animal and became a man;
And when I die again
I will soar past the angels
To places I cannot imagine
Now, what have I ever lost by dying?
-Rumi
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019