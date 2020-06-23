Anthony Horney, Jr.
Auburn - Anthony Horney, Jr., 57, of Auburn, passed away Monday, June 22nd, at his residence.
Born in Lebanon on February 4, 1963, a son of Anthony Horney, Sr. and his wife Roberta of Steelton, and the late Judith (Kapp) Horney.
He was the husband of Lisa White.
Anthony was a graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School, Wilmington University and received his Masters Degree from Marywood University. He was employed as a clinical social worker.
Anthony coached biddy and junior high basketball and also coached baseball at Nativity.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by a daughter, Keegan White; a son, Bryar White; a sister, Judith, wife of Bob Frantz, of Taylor, SC; and a brother, Kerry Horney, of Greenville, SC.
A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc., Schuylkill Haven on June 30th at 11am with Josh Ott officiating.
A visitation will be held prior from 10am until the time of the service at the Funeral Home.
The family requests donations toSchuylkill Haven Little League, Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.