Anthony Horney Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Horney, Jr.

Auburn - Anthony Horney, Jr., 57, of Auburn, passed away Monday, June 22nd, at his residence.

Born in Lebanon on February 4, 1963, a son of Anthony Horney, Sr. and his wife Roberta of Steelton, and the late Judith (Kapp) Horney.

He was the husband of Lisa White.

Anthony was a graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School, Wilmington University and received his Masters Degree from Marywood University. He was employed as a clinical social worker.

Anthony coached biddy and junior high basketball and also coached baseball at Nativity.

In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by a daughter, Keegan White; a son, Bryar White; a sister, Judith, wife of Bob Frantz, of Taylor, SC; and a brother, Kerry Horney, of Greenville, SC.

A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc., Schuylkill Haven on June 30th at 11am with Josh Ott officiating.

A visitation will be held prior from 10am until the time of the service at the Funeral Home.

The family requests donations toSchuylkill Haven Little League, Schuylkill Haven.

To extend condolences visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com

Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home, Inc., Schuylkill Haven has been entrusted with the arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved