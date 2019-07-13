|
|
April L. Shipman
Lebanon - April L. Shipman, 65, of Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Manor Care Health Services, Lebanon.
Born in Lebanon on April 16, 1954, she was the daughter of the late Clarence L. and Lucy M. (Eckert) Trout. April graduated from North Lebanon High School. She donated to the USO, wounded warrior project and arthritis foundation. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter Angela wife of James Dumez Jr. of Everett; grandchildren Alisha C. Wolfe and Dakota J. Dumez; great granddaughter Delilah Tatum; brothers Clarence L. Trout, Jr. and his wife Polly of Ephrata, Steve T. Trout of Lebanon, Thomas L. husband of Karen Trout of Palmyra, Timothy P. husband of Kathy Trout of Sinking Spring, David M. Trout of Lititz, Andrew M. husband of Zita Trout of Albany, GA; sisters Carolyn A. Benish of Harrisburg and Linda S. wife of Milton Trice of Mantee, MS.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 12:00 noon at the Moonshine United Zion Church, 701 Moonshine Rd., Jonestown. A visitation is a half hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.
Family request the people wear causal dress to the service.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve this family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 13, 2019