Lebanon - April L. Spannuth, 54 of Lebanon passed away in the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born in Hershey on July 20, 1965, a daughter of the late Thomas A. and Earlene Rudy Spannuth. April enjoyed her books and pencils. Surviving are her sisters: Gloria, wife of Benjamin Groff, Annville; Dolores Fitting of Minersville; Barbara, wife of Gary Nettles, Lebanon; Audrey, wife of John Macdonald, N.J; several nieces, nephews, great - nieces and great - nephews. A funeral service will be held in Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 Oak St, Lebanon, PA, 17042 on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:00AM with a viewing from 9:00AM until the time of the service. Interment will be Covenant Greenwood Cemetery. Contributions may be made in April's memory to Phoenix Services, 7310 Tilghman St. Suite 300, Allentown, PA, 18106. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019