Myerstown - Arabelle Mabel Yarnall, 95, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at StoneRidge Towne Centre, Myerstown.

She was the wife of Franklin William Yarnall, who died March 30, 1989.

Born in Myerstown, PA on March 1, 1925, Arabelle was the daughter of the late Edwin Moses and Annie Lucy (Rittle) Spitler.

She was an active member of Friedens Lutheran Church, Myerstown, where she sang in the choir and taught children's Sunday school. Arabelle was employed as a seamstress at Publix Shirt Company from 1941 until its closing nearly 50 years later.

She is survived by a daughter, Kathleen, wife of Todd Raeder, of Mount Prospect, IL; son, Gerard, husband of Elizabeth Yarnall, of Yardley, PA; grandchildren, Sarah Yarnall, wife of William Tsang, of Pelham, NY, Megan Yarnall, of Denver, CO, Andrew Yarnall, of New York, NY, Annie Raeder, of Denver, CO, Benjamin, husband of Heather Raeder, of Bartlett, IL; great-grandchildren, Audrey Tsang and Parker Tsang; sister, AnnaMae Light, of Lebanon, PA; niece, Phyllis, wife of Robert Stettler, of Myerstown, PA; and a nephew, Gary, husband of Susan Miller, of Lititz, PA. Arabelle was predeceased by a sister, Kathryn Miller.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friedens Lutheran Church, 301 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067; or StoneRidge Retirement Living, 440 E. Lincoln Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
