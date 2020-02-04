Services
Arlene A. Fancovic

Arlene A. Fancovic

Lebanon - Arlene A. Fancovic, 90, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at Manor Care Health Services. She was the wife of the late Edward R. Fancovic. Born in Lebanon, PA on January 21, 1930, Arlene was a daughter of the late Stephen and Miriam (Miller) Arnold.

Arlene is survived by three children, Edward R. Fancovic, Jr., husband of Kent Gibson, Julia Hepner, wife of Douglas, and Brian D. Fancovic; two grandchildren, Jonathan and Katy; and several nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family and was preceded in death by two brothers.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM on Friday, February 7th at St. Benedict's Church, 1300 Lehman Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Viewing hours will be held prior to Mass from 10:30-11:30 AM at the church. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
