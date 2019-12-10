|
|
Arlene B. Fox
Jackson Twp. - Arlene B. Fox, 92, of Jackson Twp., Lebanon Co., passed away in the early morning hours Monday, December 9, 2019, in Cedar Haven Healthcare Center, Lebanon.
She was the widow of the late Clarence VE Fox, who died in 1987.
Born August 30, 1927, in Mt. Zion, Lebanon Co., she was a daughter of the late
Wayne & Amanda (nee' Wolfe) Noll.
She is survived by her son: Gary L. (Margo) Fox; her grandchildren: Marisa L. (Michael) Gawrys & Keith M. (Tonya) Fox; her great grandchildren: Ella, Emma, Wyatt; and by her sister: Shirley Phillips.
Entombment will be Friday, December 13, 2019, at 11 AM, in the Mausoleum of Grandview Memorial Park, Annville, Lebanon Co.
The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf is assisting the family. www.mullfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019