Arlene E. Stickler
Lancaster - Arlene E. Stickler, 93, of Manor Care in Lancaster and formerly of Jonestown, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the home.
Born in Jonestown on June 17, 1926, she was the daughter of the late David S. and Sallie Kern Walmer. Arlene retired in 1983 from Indiantown Gap where she had been a clerk stenographer. She worshipped in the Lutheran church and was a graduate of the former Jonestown High School and the Lebanon Business College.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Warren Walmer and Dr. John Walmer and sisters Valeria Wolfe and Marion Hopkins.
There will be no services. Interment will be in the Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Jonestown.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 12, 2019