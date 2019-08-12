Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Stickler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene E. Stickler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene E. Stickler Obituary
Arlene E. Stickler

Lancaster - Arlene E. Stickler, 93, of Manor Care in Lancaster and formerly of Jonestown, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the home.

Born in Jonestown on June 17, 1926, she was the daughter of the late David S. and Sallie Kern Walmer. Arlene retired in 1983 from Indiantown Gap where she had been a clerk stenographer. She worshipped in the Lutheran church and was a graduate of the former Jonestown High School and the Lebanon Business College.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Warren Walmer and Dr. John Walmer and sisters Valeria Wolfe and Marion Hopkins.

There will be no services. Interment will be in the Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Jonestown.

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now