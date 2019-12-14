|
Arlene E. Vindich
Lebanon - Arlene E. Vindich, 95, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services, Lebanon.
She was the wife of George S. Vindich, who died December 5, 2011.
Born in Jackson Twp., PA on November 4, 1924, Arlene was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Elsie E. (Spitler) Houtz.
She was a member of Zion "Goshert's" UCC, Mt. Zion. Arlene was employed as a sewing machine operator at the Lebanon Dress Factory for 23 years. She also worked as a food server at the ELCO cafeteria for six years, where she retired in 1974. Arlene enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, and volunteered at the Lebanon Senior Center.
She is survived by a son, Larry, husband of Judith Vindich, of Myerstown; one grandson, Jason Vindich; two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Sasha Vindich; and several nieces and nephews. Arlene was preceded in death by a grandson, Larry Vindich, Jr.; and eight brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Zion "Goshert's" UCC, Lebanon, preceded by a visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment with her husband will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion "Goshert's" UCC "Building Fund," 1588 Mt. Zion Rd., Lebanon, PA 17046.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019