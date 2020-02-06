|
Arlene I. Wampler
Lebanon - Arlene I. Wampler, 95, of Lebanon went home to be with her Savior Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Warren F. Wampler who went home in 2006.
Born in Lebanon County on July 27, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Allen B. and Florence Dubble Breidenstine. She was a homemaker and worked on the family farm.
Arlene was a 1942 graduate of Cornwall High School, a member of Midway Church of the Brethren, a former member of Lebanon Church of the Brethren where she was woman of the year in 1999, and presently was attending Calvary Chapel, Lebanon. She was a member of the Keenagers, Lebanon Senior Center and enjoyed reading her Bible, sewing, and baking.
Arlene volunteered for Lebanon County Christian Ministries Noon Meal Program for over 25 years and her and her husband volunteered for Disaster Relief in Louisiana and Florida.
Surviving are five sons Frank husband of Jane Wampler, of Annville Henry husband of Roberta Wampler, Steve husband of Lori Wampler, Homer husband of Dianna Wampler, all of Lebanon, and Duane husband of Johnna Wampler of Cleona, 12 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, two sisters Pauline Haldeman and Lena Blauch both of Palmyra. She was preceded in death by a daughter Pamela Wampler and a brother Allen M. Breidenstine.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:30 AM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in South Annville Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A viewing will be held on Saturday from 9:30-10:30 AM prior to the service.
Contributions may be made to Calvary Chapel, 740 Willow Street, Lebanon, PA 17046 or Lebanon County Christian Ministries, 250 S. 7th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042 in her memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020