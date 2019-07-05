|
Arlene J. Crouse
Myerstown - Arlene J. Crouse, 93, of Myerstown, died July 1, 2019 at StoneRidge Poplar Run.
She was the widow of Leon C. Crouse. who died April 24, 2007.
Born in Richland, on June 30, 1926, She was the daughter of the late Bessie M. (Leininger) and Samuel N. Ziegler.
Arlene worked as a LPN at ECC Retirement Village-Albright Campus (now known as StoneRidge Towne Centre), Myerstown, for 19 years retiring in 1991.
She was a member of Myerstown Church Of The Brethren and WCTU, Myerstown. Arlene was active in many activities within the church and enjoyed quilting & crocheting.
Survivng are a son,Jeffrey L. Crouse, husband of Juanita, of Manheim; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; daughter-in-laws, Frances wife of Dale Bushong, of Annville, Brenda Crouse of Richland, Karen Crouse of Manhiem; brother, Dr. Carlos R. Ziegler, husband of Betty Hanson of West Chester; several nieces and nephews.
Arlene was preceded in death by sons Larry L. Crouse in 1971; Bryan L. Crouse in 2001; Chet L. Crouse in 2005; sister-in-law, Elsie Ziegler.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Myerstown Church Of The Brethren, 51 Stoever Ave., Myerstown. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Interment is private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Myerstown Church of the Brethren 51 W. Stoever Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 5, 2019