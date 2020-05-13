Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene K. Feeman


1928 - 2020
Arlene K. Feeman Obituary
Arlene K. Feeman

Lebanon - Arlene K. Feeman, 91, of Lebanon, died on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Berks Heim Nursing Home. She was born on Wednesday, July 11, 1928 to the late William M. Kissling and Anna Kissling nee Dussinger in Wernersville. She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ. and retired as a secretary for Monumental Life. Arlene was a volunteer at Cedar Haven. Surviving are son William A. Feeman; grandchildren Adam J. Feeman and Holly Ann Feeman; brother Edward Kissling; sister Mary Jane Bidler. She was preceded in death by husband Ray W. Feeman; son Timothy R. Feeman; 6 brothers; 1 sister. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Church of Christ, 1000 S. 5th Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 13 to May 14, 2020
