Arlene M. Sites
Lebanon - Arlene M. Sites, 84, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Linden Village in Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Robert D. Kise and the late Kenneth M. Sites.
Born near Colebrook, South Londonderry Twp., on March 2, 1934, she was the daughter of the late William Tilden Weaber, Sr. and Annie Keener Lehman Weaber. She retired from Plain and Fancy Egg Ranch, and she also worked at Colebrook Lingerie. She was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Colebrook.
Her favorite hobby was to make gifts of large afghans and shawls that she knitted or crocheted from colored yarn into strips or squares.
She is survived by her son Robert A. Kise (and his wife Darla) of Lebanon and granddaughter Laura Kise of Lebanon. She was preceded in death by seven brothers- William Tilden, Jr., Lloyd, Robert, Alfred, Richard, Jerry, and Earl; and one sister, Evelyn. She is also survived by two brothers- Carl and Warren; and one sister, Betty.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003. Viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, as well as one hour prior to the service on Friday. A graveside service will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Colebrook.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 58 Church Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019